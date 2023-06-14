3 Soap Lake men facing second-degree assault charges after whipping a teenager with a gun

After an investigation, deputies found that the incident arise from an earlier conflict between the drivers and a fistfight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Three men were arrested Wednesday with second-degree assault charges in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting and assault near Soap Lake.

On Tuesday, Grant County Sheriff deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a group of people fighting and shots fired at a home in the 20000 block of Road B.5-Northeast in Grant County.

After an investigation, deputies found that the incident arose from an earlier conflict between the drivers and a fistfight involving 32-year-old Rolando Gonzalez Chavez and the victim, who was a 17-year-old boy.

According to the statement, Chavez left the scene after the fight and returned later with 20-year-old Jonathan Ryals, 18-year-old Trey Ryals and 40-year-old Sara Gonzalez-Chavez, all from Soap Lake, to help Chavez.

The four suspects arrived armed at the home of the victim and confronted him. They struck him in the head with a gun that left him on the ground. One of the suspects fired off one round toward the victim but missed all the shots.

The four suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived, but three of them were found around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies recovered one of the firearms during the arrests and the suspects were charged with the following:

Rolando Gonzalez Chavez was arrested for complicit second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jonathan Ryals was arrested for complicit second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and weapons capable of bodily harm.

Trey Ryals was arrested for complicit second-degree assault.

Sara Gonzalez-Chavez faces charges for complicit of second-degree assault, but she was not arrested.

The three suspects were booked into the Grant County Jail.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.