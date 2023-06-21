Kellogg community sets up memorial for family following deadly shooting

Katyann James is a longtime family friend, helping honor Kenna Guardipee and the three others killed Sunday night.

KELLOGG, Idaho — Beneath the backdrop of a busy Idaho interstate, a quiet memorial is steadily growing outside the duplex on the corner of Utah and West Brown Avenue.



"People are going to drive by here, so them just having like this crime scene mind just didn't sit well with us so we were like, 'we have to go put something up,'" Family friend Katyann James said.

Katyann James is a longtime family friend, helping honor Kenna Guardipee and the three others killed Sunday night.



"It was just…it still doesn't even seem….I don't think it's even set in yet," Katyann said.

She says Kenna was a mother figure to everyone who always remembered to pack extra essentials on their joint family trips.



"She had the biggest heart," Katyann said. "If we went and did anything, if I forgot anything Kenna always had a spare of everything."

She worked at a nursing home across the street and knew the residents' meal preferences down to how much chocolate to add in their milk.



"The dress up days were her favorite thing," Katyann said. "They'd dress up for the residents and have fun."

James says Kenna's father, Kenneth, was helping raise her two teen boys, Devin and Aiken Smith. Aiken was about to turn 17 and looking forward to a military career after high school while serving in junior ROTC.



"Super dedicated, volunteered anytime he could.," Katyann said. "Go the earliest, stay the latest he could.

Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday where prosecutors say Majorjon Kaylor shot the family of four. An affidavit shows Kaylor accused Devin Smith of exposing himself to his young children less than a week before the shootings. The affidavit says police responded and investigated with no further details.



"I don't even think they'd lived here a full two weeks for all this to be going down so for them to not even give the law enough time to do anything," Katyann said. "This stuff takes time and it's a process so for them to not let the law do what they need to do the correct, legal way and just to take it into their own hands and play god and kill people, it's disgusting."

KREM 2 reached out to the Kellogg police chief to see what, if anything, was being done about the exposure allegations. KREM 2 is unable to confirm if any charges or arrest was pending.

