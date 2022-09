AVISTA crews are working to identify the issue. Estimated restoration time is around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,900 customers are without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie area.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday evening, AVISTA crews are currently working to identify the issue and estimate to have the power back on by 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening.