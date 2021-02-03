Local artists creating informational art to reach Spokane's black community

The Black Lens newspaper, Terrain and the Spokane Regional Health District are partnering to encourage following COVID-19 guidelines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Terrain is a Spokane organization rooted in equity and social justice movements. It was responsible for putting together the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spokane.

The mural, however, was just the beginning of the organization’s impact on Spokane’s black community.

They were looking for new ways to continue spreading their message when the Black Lens newspaper reached out.

The Black Lens and the Spokane regional health district partnered with Terrain to create art that would engage the black community with vital COVID-19 information.

“It’s no secret that COVID has disproportionately affected black folks. Wanting just a message of hope and hanging in there,” said Ginger Ewing, Co-founder and Executive Director of Terrain.

The organizations are working together to spread that message by having local artists create informational art. The Black Lens is then publishing them.

On top of the publications, Terrain is also projecting similar art pieces across the downtown core. The projections started lighting up on the Fox Theatre and the clock tower at the end of February.

Terrain’s plan is to add more projections throughout the city and keep them up through March.

Terrain said they have received good feedback from the community so far.

“We’re getting requests for prints. People want to by the artwork," Ewing said. "So I think that’s a pretty good sign that it’s been well received."