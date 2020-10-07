16 Spokane artists complete downtown Black Lives Matter mural

Seven2 hired 16 local artists, all of whom are Black, Indigenous and people of color. Each artist got a letter to use as a canvas to share their stories and voice.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new mural on a Downtown Spokane business is making a statement.

Black Lives Matter is written on the side of the Seven2 building on West Main Avenue.

On July 10, employees at 14Four + Seven2 finished putting up the words, written in white. 14Four President Jeff Oswalt came up with the idea to put the mural up.

"With the murder of George Floyd we felt like we needed to do something better and be better and set an example and so we had the idea to do something with some local artists," Oswalt said.

Executive Director of Terrain Ginger Ewing found 16 local artists, all of whom are Black, Indigenous and people of color. Each artist got a letter to use as a canvas to share their stories and voice, according to an Instagram post from Seven2.

The mural was completed by July 20.

"I was personally feeling a lot of anger over the last three or four weeks and was really struggling with channeling that in a positive way and this experience and this process and this project has brought a lot of peace to my heart and I hope that it's doing the same for the artists involved," Ewing said. "I hope that it's doing it for the Black community here in Spokane and I hope it's doing the same for everyone who believes in the message and it makes Spokane proud."

Company leaders said they hope the mural will be one small part of a larger movement both here in Spokane and across the country.

Seven2 is an internet marketing company. The company has designed and built websites, games and online ad campaigns for companies like AT&T, Netflix, Disney and MTV.