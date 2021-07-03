Corkscrew fire threatening 30 homes in Stevens County

The corkscrew fire is burning near the area of Pine Hill and State Route 291. Steven County Sheriff's office has lifted it's evacuation for the area.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a large brush fire in Stevens County Saturday night.

Evacuations were issued for the area near Pine Hill and and SR 291 earlier in the day. The fire threatened around 30 homes in the area. The DRN said one outhouse was burned down and the flames got close enough to melt housing tile.

The Corkscrew fire is burning around 30-40 acres as of 6:45 Saturday night. Due to the rocky terrain of the area bulldozers have not been able to assist with the fire line.

Approximately 140 crew members are currently working on getting the fire under control. Those crews are receiving assistance from several aerial crews who are doing water dumps on the flames.

Fire crews are on scene of the corkscrew fire near Pine Hill Court. It's burning about 30 to 40 acres and quite a few structures are threatened. Evacuate notices have been given. pic.twitter.com/n3bvjM5SaA — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) July 4, 2021

According to the Sheriffs office the fire is drive by wind in the area. They are also asking boaters and drones to stay away from the area. They said in a Facebook post that drones are interfering with fire operations and need to be grounded immediately.

If future drone intrusions occur, the DNR will be forced to ground their aircraft.