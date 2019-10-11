SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands has been in a standoff with the city over what should happen with the South Cannon warming center and recently the house of their founders was hit by vandals speaking out against them.

A piece of paper wrapped around a rock was thrown through Julie Garcia and Jason Greens sliding glass door with a racially charged message on the paper.

Jewels were picked to run the center, but recent allegations and past crimes that emerged led to the city asking the organization to vacate the building. According to Julie Garcia, she and her grandchildren were home when the rock hit the window.

“This happened and we have reported it to the proper authorities,” JHH said in a statement. “We have no reason to suspect anyone in particular but do believe it’s related to this week's events.”

While all of the details unfold. There have also been protests in support of the group outside of city hall.

The board for Jewels believes politics played a role in the house being targeted. In a separate statement, they said they won’t be intimidated and stand firm in compassion and kindness.

The Spokane NAACP released a statement on the issue.

