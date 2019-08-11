SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will require Jewels Helping Hands to have an insurance policy protecting against theft at their homeless warming center in light of their Treasurer admitting to embezzlement at a previous job.

"After the City learned of concerning background information regarding a Jewels Helping Hands operations officer, the City has amended its contract with the nonprofit to require fidelity insurance," the city said in a press release. "Effectively, the change requires Jewels Helping Hands to provide an insurance policy in the event of employee theft."

The city said the center is on track to open on Nov. 22, before which the center needs proper permits, operating procedures and security plans in place.

The additional protection of the insurance and other clauses already in the contract will prevent taxpayers from falling prey to theft, according to the news release.

"We have reviewed the information and are confident these changes will provide the necessary protection of taxpayer funding as well as allow us to move forward with our priority of serving vulnerable citizens during cold weather,” Tim Sigler, Interim Director of Community, Housing and Human Services, said.

KREM reported on Tuesday that Jason Green, the treasurer of Jewels Helping Hands, pleaded guilty in 2015 to embezzlement charges and spent two-and-a-half years in prison, according to FBI records.

Green admitted to KREM that he embezzled the funds while he was working at U.S. Foods as the vice president of finance in 2009 and 2010.

"I admit, yes, I did receive a lot of kickback from those transactions," Green told KREM.

The City of Spokane signed a contract with Jewels Helping Hands this year, allowing the group to operate the city’s newest warming center.

Green offered to step down from his position after the recent revelations, but the group's founder, Julie Garcia, said that was unnecessary.

