SPOKANE, Wash. — A group is protesting outside Spokane City Hall because they said the city isn’t honoring their contract for the new warming center.

The City of Spokane said it received a "serious concern" about one of the leaders of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit chosen to open Spokane's only warming center this year on South Cannon Street.

Jewels Helping Hands was asked to vacate the warming center on Friday while a review takes place, according to city spokesperson Marlene Feist. The city said it still hopes to open the center on Nov. 22.

The group hosting the protest is called "Spokane United Against Religious Extremism and the Church at PP."

Jason Green, the nonprofit's treasurer, previously served prison time for embezzling from a Southwest Washington company in 2009 and 2010.

A city spokeswoman told KREM the new allegation is not related to Jason Green.

Protesters said they want the new center to open now and they want to hold the city accountable.

In late November 2018, protesters held a similar protest. They camped outside city hall over the lack of shelter space in the city.

In response, the city approved more beds for homeless residents and opened new warming centers. None of those centers are open this year.

KREM has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

