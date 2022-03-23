Yet another data breach reported at Spokane Regional Health District

This is not the first time SRHD has reported a data breach, as the department experienced a similar situation earlier this year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported that they have encountered a data breach of personal health information from a phishing email.

According to SRHD, the breach occurred on Feb. 24, 2022. This is not the first time SRHD has reported a data breach, as the department experienced a similar situation earlier this year.

An internal investigation discovered files containing client protected health information may have been "previewed" by the data thief. The investigation did not find any documents had been opened, accessed or downloaded.

This disclosure affects 1,260 individuals from two departments. The first group, totaling 1,060, may have had the following data viewed:

First and last names, initials

Date of birth

Date in emergency department

Source of referral

Provider

Hospital name

Diagnosing state

Whether or not patient was located

Date located

Patient risk level

Staging level

How medication is being picked up

Type of test

Test results

Treatment

Medication and reason prescribed

Meets criteria for expedited partner therapy

Delivery date (baby)

Treatment provided (baby)

Titer (diagnostic)

Medical referrals

Client notes

The second group affects 200 people. Data viewed includes:

First and last names, initials

Date of birth

Phone number

Shelter location

Test date

Notes

According to SRHD Deputy Administrative Officer Lola Phillips, the department has responded to mitigate unauthorized disclosure of information in the future by stopping the current breach, ensuring future connections cannot be made, reinforcing current cyber security training with staff that contains the use of multi-factor authentication and performing additional testing on related systems.

“Much like the rest of the state of Washington, SRHD has experienced a record-level spike in phishing emails and malware installation attempts. In this instance, staff fell prey to a phishing scam which exposed confidential information to data thieves,” Phillips said. “We have a strong commitment to safeguard your personal information, and we are working diligently to reduce the likelihood of future events.”