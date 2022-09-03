Today marks final day of mask requirements in Washington

People in Washington will be able to go without a mask at most restaurants, shops and schools starting at 11:59 p.m. but masks will still be required in some places.

WASHINGTON — The end is near for Washington’s mask mandate. Masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

So, starting Saturday, the state will no longer require masks to be worn in schools, bars, restaurants, markets, stores, gyms, and many other spaces. Masks had been required in Washington state since the most recent mandate went into effect on August 23, 2021.

But you may not want to throw away your masks just yet. The state and the federal government will still require masks in healthcare settings and on public transportation, for now. Also, businesses and schools can still choose to require masks.

Masks not required starting March 12

Schools, childcare facilities, and libraries

Restaurants and bars

Houses of worship

Gyms, recreation centers, and indoor athletic facilities

Grocery stores, businesses, and retail establishments

Masks still required after March 12

Healthcare and medical facilities, including hospitals, outpatient, dental facilities and pharmacies

Long-term care settings

Public transit, taxis, and rideshare vehicles (federal requirement)

Correctional facilities

Private businesses and local governments that want to require masks for their employees, customers, or residents.

Private businesses can still require masks if they choose, people will also still have the option to wear masks at work or businesses.

Additionally, the Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday that it will extend its masking requirement through April 18. The federal rule means masks will be required through at least mid-April on planes, buses, trains, and at transit hubs.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end to the mask mandate last month, as part of an agreed-upon date between the health leaders of Washington, California, and Oregon. The announcement followed an update from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), that eased the mask guidelines for more than 70% of Americans.

"While this represents another step forward for WA, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable," Inslee said in a statement last month. "Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously."

This week, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez said the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases in Spokane County is the lowest it has been in a long time.

Velazquez also asked the community to respect those who would choose to keep wearing a mask after the end of the mask mandate.