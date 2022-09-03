SRHD health officer discusses mask mandates ending in schools

Dr. Francisco Velazquez said the health district met with superintendents on Wednesday to discuss the switch next week.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — For the first time since Washington state sent students home at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are about to be optional in classrooms.

Spokane Regional Health District Public Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez spoke Wednesday about the end of Washington's mask mandate for schools. He said he feels Spokane County is in a good spot with case and hospitalization trends for students to go to class without masks.

“If everything continues going the way it's going, we should be able to align with the DOH guidance, unless there are any specific circumstances in a particular school that require us to provide a different guidance,” Velazquez said. “I do believe that most of our schools are looking forward to that."

However, Velazquez said some staff and students will likely continue wearing masks for their own comfort or safety.

“We're all going to make that decision individually and sometimes collectively as families,” he said. “My suggestion and my request is, let's be kind to each other. If someone decides to wear a mask, that is fine."

Updated guidance for schools was released by the Washington State Department of Health on Monday.

Staff will still be held to the state's vaccine requirement, but language in the guidelines give districts the choice of whether or not to screen athletes for COVID-19. Those who test positive need to quarantine for at least five days. After the fifth day, they can return if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms have gotten better, including being fever free for 24 hours. They are also recommended to wear a mask if they want to return before day 10 without a negative test.

Velazquez said the SRHD was meeting with local school superintendents on Wednesday.

"We have a meeting with all of our superintendents because we would like to discuss with them the impact that the guidance may or may not have and what resources they have or they need so we can best provide direction as we go forward,” Velazquez said.

Other parts of the updated guidelines recommend social distancing in crowded places such as lunchrooms, and common areas. They also suggest - but don't require - masks and distancing on buses.

Schools must also continue to perform contact tracing for positive tests.