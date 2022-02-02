No medical doctors nominated to fill vacancies on Spokane County Board of Health

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners to set to vote to appoint the three nominated members next week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Health (SBOH) nominated three candidates to serve on the health board during a series of interviews on Tuesday. However, none of the three candidates nominated are medical doctors.

The three candidates chosen by the BOH will be recommended to the Spokane County Board of Commissioners for a final appointment sometime next week.

The Washington State legislature passed House Bill 1152 during the 2021 legislative session, which requires local health district board membership to include an equal number of elected and non-elected representatives.

This legislation also amended the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) to ensure the non-elected members selected to the local health district boards are persons with a diversity of expertise, lived experience, and are selected in a fair and unbiased process

Alycia Policani, a naturopathic doctor, has been nominated to serve as a Public Health Representative. According to the National University of Health Sciences, a naturopathic doctor is a specialist who focuses on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease and illness by treating them holistically.

Policani received a bachelor of science in human biology from Eastern Washington University and a doctorate of naturopathic medicine from the National College of Natural Medicine. She is currently the president and sole practitioner at Evergreen Naturopathic.

Christopher Patterson has been nominated to serve as the Consumer of Public Health Representative. Patterson is the president of BreakThrough, Inc., which provides residential treatment to children and young adults with behavioral or developmental challenges.

Patterson was a regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Donald Trump. He currently works as the community solutions advisor for Washington Trust Bank.

Charlie Duranona has been nominated to serve as the Community Stakeholder Representative. Duranona is a disabled Navy veteran and currently works as an outreach specialist for the Spokane Department of Veterans Affairs.

Duranona previously worked as a veterans liaison and Wounded Warrior Program fellow for Washington State's 5th congressional district under Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Spokane County Commissioners are set to review the three candidates and vote on their appointment on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.