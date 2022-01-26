Spokane Public Schools to consider pay raise for substitute teachers

The SPS board could decide to raise pay for substitute teachers to $200 per day as it deals with COVID-related staff shortages.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board could decide on Wednesday night to give substitute teachers an emergency pay raise.

The board will discuss and could approve the increase for substitute pay to $200 per day for the remainder of the school year. The current substitute teacher pay rate is $150 per day.

The action item comes amid a shortage of substitute teachers to cover staff absences within the district. SPS has closed schools for several days in January because of COVID-related staffing shortages. Those days will be made up later in the school year.

SPS reports it has a pool of 424 certificated substitutes but said only 30% are accepting substitute assignments right now.

“As we work to continue in-person learning in an environment of high COVID case counts, we need to incentivize substitutes to accept positions,” said a written statement in the board agenda. “An increase in substitute teachers accepting positions will assist with the continuity of in-person learning.”

The emergency pay increase would be tied to the Washington State COVID-19 state of emergency. That means if the state of emergency expires before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the emergency substitute teacher pay increase would also expire.

If the board approves the pay rate increase, and the state of emergency remains in place, substitutes would be paid the higher $200 rate through the end of the school year. The rate would return to $150 for the 2022-2023 school year unless the board takes action to extend it.