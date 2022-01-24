Spokane Public Schools closed today because of COVID-related staffing shortages

Spokane Public Schools made the decision to cancel classes again on Monday, Jan. 24 as the district deals with staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A reminder for Spokane parents this morning, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) are closed on Monday, Jan. 24.

The district announced the decision to close in an email sent to parents last week. It comes amid staff shortages related to COVID-19.

SPS told parents the district is "using every means available" to keep students in the classroom and is following guidance from health officials.

There will be no morning or afternoon childcare on Jan. 24 and athletic schedules are being adjusted, according to SPS.

SPS plans to make up for the closure today by holding classes on March 4. That day had previously been set aside as a Professional Learning Improvement Day.

This latest closure follows another district closure the week before for similar COVID-related issues, stating that hundreds of staff members were absent and unable to find a substitute to fill in.

As previously scheduled, SPS students will be released early on Friday, Jan. 28. Students were also already set to not have school on Monday, Jan. 31 for semester break.

Contact tracing

SPS has launched a new interactive contact tracing tool that is available on the district website.

The new interactive form allows parents to enter information about their student's exposure and symptoms and gives parents a date when their children are allowed to return to school.

SPS said the new contact tracing form will "increase the efficiency of providing guidance to staff and schools regarding quarantine timelines."