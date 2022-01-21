Washington residents can now order up to 5 free at-home COVID tests from the state

The state had about 650,000 tests available to be shipped when the site launched Friday.

SEATTLE — Washington residents can now order up to five at-home COVID-19 antigen tests for free through the state’s Department of Health (DOH).

The recently announced portal, “Say Yes! COVID Test” website, came online Friday morning following a short briefing with DOH leadership.

Anyone looking to order free tests can head to the site and type in their zip code to see if they are eligible. Tests will only ship to Washington zip codes.

The site will then direct you to a page where you can put in your address and place the order.

Starting TODAY Washingtonians can order free COVID Tests for delivery to their homes! The ordering portal is quick and easy! https://t.co/YFYrrqZptR #WACOVIDTest #SayYesCOVIDTest pic.twitter.com/3yhxyts1B9 — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 21, 2022

The new portal comes online just days after the federal portal was launched, allowing every American to order four at-home tests for free.

While the new portal is considered an important step in making tests widely available for Washingtonians, the DOH said that supply will be limited at first.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said not everyone who wants a test will be able to order one and the site may go down due to overwhelming demand.

“We have about 650,000 tests today in hand that we can put out to be ordered and be ready to be shipped,” Shah said. “We are anticipating more tests to come in early next week, and then more even at the end of next week.”

The state has committed to buying 3.5 million at-home tests and distributing those to Washingtonians, but the DOH said that it wanted to get this initial shipment out as it waits for more orders, some of which have been delayed due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Deputy Secretary of COVID Response Lacy Fehrenbach said, “We want to make sure these tests are in your medicine cabinet when you need them and not on our shelves or a shelf somewhere else in a warehouse.”

The DOH is also urging those who already have a supply of tests or can afford to buy them at a pharmacy or store to not immediately order their free tests from the state due to limited demand.

“If you look in your medicine cabinet right now, and you've got five or 10, or you've got enough, or you feel you don't need them, or you can buy them somewhere, you can go to the federal website, you can get it from your insurance, please be kind and do that,” Shah said. “This is a limited supply, and we want to make sure we're we're really made again making that known to everyone.”

For those who do not have access to the internet or language limitations, orders are also being taken through the DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.