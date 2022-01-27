Providence announces new OBGYN practice opening in February

The practice is set to open on Feb. 1, 2022 in the Sacred Heart Doctor's Building.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence announced on Thursday the hospital will be expanding its women's health providers in Eastern Washington by opening a new OBGYN practice.

Providence Obstetrics & Gynecology will be Providence Medical Group's first general gynecology practice in the Inland Northwest.

The practice is set to open on Feb. 1, 2022 in the Sacred Heart Doctor's Building.

Physicians, nurse practitioners and staff formerly with OB/GYN Associates of Spokane will make up the team of providers. The practice will offer a range of care services for women, including gynecology and obstetrics, infertility testing, urinary incontinence care and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries.

The following providers will make up the Providence team:

Jody Hechtman, M.D., FACOG

Jana Stuckrath, ARNP

Ashley Henderson, M.D., FACOG

Laura “Jan” Wills, ARNP

J Robin Messinger, M.D., FACOG

Sally Delger, ARNP

Jean Ruth, M.D., FACOG

Brieanne Gray, ARNP

Traci Satterfield, M.D., FACOG

Steven Richards, M.D., FACOG

Dr. Richards is joining Providence Surgical & Medical Gynecology, which will provide minimally-invasive and robotic surgical care for gynecologic conditions.

“Providence provides whole-person care for women throughout their lives. The addition of Providence Obstetrics & Gynecology helps to round out these services, ranging from gynecologic surgery, gynecologic oncology care, high-risk pregnancy care, our Level IV NICU and more. Adding this group of forward-thinking providers expands our full-services for women,” Cara Beatty, M.D. and Chief Medical Officer of Providence Medical Group said in a statement.