More Washington National Guard members arrive at Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of Washington National Guard members at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is growing.

In a news release on Thursday morning, Providence reported 20 members of the Washington National Guard (and one liaison) are at the hospital. Initially, Providence had reported there were 10 National Guard members.

Providence said the National Guard members are working day and evening shifts on the Sacred Heart campus. The Guard members are helping in the emergency department, assisting with caregiver COVID-19 testing, caregiver mask testing, and other duties.

Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee announced his plan to deploy 100 National Guard members to eight hospitals across the state with staffing issues due to the omicron surge.

Four hospitals, including UW Medicine/Harborview Medical Center, Multicare Tacoma General Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland will have National Guard members on-site to help with COVID-19 testing.

Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Yakima Valley Medical Center, Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital in Spokane will have National Guard members helping with non-medical tasks.

Due to capacity concerns in hospitals, Inslee also called for a temporary halt to non-urgent medical procedures, as well.