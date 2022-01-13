Watch Live: Inslee pauses non-urgent medical procedures, deploys National Guard to Washington hospitals

Inslee is also dedicating resources to make it easier to discharge patients to long-term care facilities and asking retired healthcare workers to temporarily return.

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is deploying the Washington National Guard and putting a pause on non-urgent medical procedures to help alleviate the strain on hospitals, many of which are at or over their capacity to treat patients.

Washington's health care system was overburdened before the omicron surge, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 75% in recent weeks.

Hospitals are using crisis staffing models to make sure patients who need care receive it, industry leaders say.

Hospital leaders have repeatedly called on the governor to address the capacity and staffing crises in hospitals.

In light of capacity concerns, Inslee ordered hospitals to temporarily halt non-urgent procedures for the next four weeks so staff can be dedicated to "emergent patients" at hospitals.

The National Guard will be deployed to help with "non-medical tasks" at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital in Spokane.

The National Guard will also be deployed to help fulfill the demand for COVID-19 testing at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, UW Medicine/Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma.

Two FEMA testing sites are being set up in King County and Snohomish County.

Inslee is also taking steps to make it easier to discharge patients to long-term care facilities, which hospital leaders say is making it difficult to create space for other patients.

Inslee plans to dedicate expansion staff to provide care in nursing homes in order to increase their capacity and allow them to admit patients who no longer need acute care. More resources will be dedicated to expediting guardianship proceedings, which can also leave many patients stuck in the hospital.

Inslee also put out a plea for retired medical workers to return to the workforce temporarily to help fill in the gaps in the midst of the staffing crisis. Anyone who is qualified can sign up at WAServ.org to help with testing, vaccinating and working in hospitals or other locations.

In the hopes of addressing the health care workforce shortage into the future, Inslee is also dedicating $30 million to help nurses, nursing assistants and medical assistants fulfill educational and clinical requirements. The governor will also work to increase professional development opportunities for health care workers to keep them in the workforce.

Hospitals using "crisis staffing models"

The state’s health care system is experiencing the “worst situation” it has seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Taya Briley, executive vice president for the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA).

“We are experiencing a crisis across our medical system,” Briley said during a Thursday WSHA briefing, adding that hospitals are resorting to crisis staffing models to ensure patients who need care can get it amid the latest omicron surge.

These crisis staffing models, Briley explained, are concerned with “balancing the need to actually get care to the bedside with the fact that we need to be as safe as we possibly can in delivering that care.”

Briley said the models are under the guidance of the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and pertain to how quickly hospital staff can return to work after testing positive for COVID-19 and which patients they can care for.

“They are assigned to work in areas with patients that will be in as safe as an environment given the staff member has returned to work from having had a COVID case,” Briley said. “So, that means that if somebody who has had COVID is back at work, the first place that they will be working is with patients who have tested COVID positive.”

Continued issues with difficult to discharge patients, an influx of patients coming into emergency departments seeking COVID-19 tests and hospital staff testing positive for the virus have put hospitals in an ever-tightening bind.

WSHA has previously requested three specific actions from the state to address the bottleneck of patients in hospitals before Inslee's announcement Thursday.

First, WSHA asked the state to send more staff to help speed up the process to evaluate and assist patients who need to be discharged to a post-hospital facility. Briley said this process can take weeks to months. Hospitals also asked the state to remove its guardianship requirement for the discharge of patients unable to make their own medical decisions.

Currently, the state is expediting guardianship proceedings and contracting with area agencies to perform care transitions for those not relying on Medicaid.

WSHA also asked that the state help alleviate staffing shortages in non-clinical settings by using personnel from the National Guard or a contracting agency.

National Guard members will be deployed to eight Washington hospitals to assist with "non-medical tasks" and COVID-19 testing.

“We need these things to happen now and we are asking for swift action. This is not a time for deliberating,” Briley said.

Hospitals also ask those looking for tests or not seriously ill to avoid going to the emergency room.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Anderson with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health said his facility has seen a “1,000% increase in the number of individuals showing up in the emergency department.”