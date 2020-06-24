Coronavirus updates: Inslee says Washington 'erroneously' included on East Coast travel quarantine list

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Masks are mandated in public areas throughout Washington state as of June 26.

8 new deaths and 516 new cases reported Monday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,284 deaths among 29,386 overall cases in Washington state.

487,059 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, June 24:

Gov. Inslee: Washington 'erroneously' included on East Coast traveler quarantine list

Gov. Jay Inslee said that East Coast states that will require visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine mistakenly included Washington state.

"We've been told to expect that to be corrected shortly," he said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey announced Wednesday visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, beginning Thursday, the three governors said.

States over the three states' threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas, according to the Associated Press.

Inslee and higher education leaders issue guidelines for returning to campuses

Colleges and universities in Washington state will make adjustments in order to prepare for reopening campuses in the fall.

Changes will vary campus-by-campus but could include ordering food on an app for takeout, using less cash, smaller group seatings, some large classes continuing online and dorm rooms set aside for isolation.

"We are all eager to get back to in-person and hands-on instruction, and this plan is our pathway of doing so," said University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce.

Cauce joined Gov. Jay Inslee, and fellow presidents Allan Belton of Pacific Lutheran University and Kathi Hiyane-Brown of Whatcom Community College to give an update on the higher education response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press briefing was scheduled for 3 p.m. and was streamed live on KING5.com. Watch the entire briefing here:

Thurston County moving to Phase 3

Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved Thurston County's application to move to Phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday.

There are now three counties in Phase 1, two counties in modified Phase 1, 17 counties in Phase 2, and 17 counties in Phase 3.

In Phase 3, group sizes can expand to 50 people or fewer. Non-essential travel can resume. Restaurants can increase capacity to 75% capacity and bars can open to 25%. Gyms, recreational facilities, like pools, and movie theaters can reopen at 50% capacity. Libraries, museums, and government buildings can also reopen.

Washington intercepts $23,000 in stimulus checks sent to prisoners

By early June, Washington state intercepted about $23,000 in stimulus checks that the IRS says were mistakenly sent the inmates, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The legislation authorizing economic impact statement doesn’t specifically exclude jail and prison inmates, but the IRS points to the Social Security Act, which bars incarcerated people from receiving some types of old-age and survivor insurance benefit payments.

Now the IRS is asking state officials to send back the checks.

The IRS doesn’t yet have numbers on how many payments went to prisoners, according to an IRS spokesperson. But initial data from some states suggest the numbers are huge: The Kansas Department of Correction alone intercepted more than $200,000 in checks by early June. Idaho and Montana combined had seized over $90,000.

COVID-19 relief funds OKed

King County Council approved $86.2 million in emergency funding for coronavirus relief Tuesday.

This is the third round of relief funds council members approved after allocating $27.2 million in March and $62.9 million in May.

The new funding package includes $12 million for food security, rental assistance and homeless services. It also provides money for digital equity in schools, behavioral health and a provision to provide masks on Metro buses.

King County passes eviction protections for households, small businesses

King County passed two new protections against eviction for households and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules apply to renters in unincorporated King County, and is modeled on similar laws passed in Seattle. The protections are in place through March 1, 2021.

The ordinance provides residential tenants to cite circumstances occurring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to contest their eviction. The second protection allows a residential or small commercial tenant affected by the pandemic who fails to pay rent due before or by March 1, 2021 to pay the overdue rent on a reasonable repayment plan.

Washington state mandates face coverings

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced face coverings will be mandatory in public, both indoors and outdoors when it’s impossible to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others.

The order goes into effect Friday, June 26.

Inslee said that any style of face covering is acceptable.

"Any covering that will cover the nose and mouth will do in this case," he said at a press conference on Tuesday. "What you choose is your choice. We're just appreciative if everyone could think of this as the new part of etiquette in our state."

Inslee said the masks were necessary to mandate because coronavirus has continued to spread as the state reopens.

