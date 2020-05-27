Reopening Washington: Look up the phase of your county

What phase of reopening is your county in? Check our list and our interactive map of county phases in Washington's 'Safe Start' plan.

All but three counties in Washington state have been allowed to move on from Phase 1 of the state's "Safe Start" reopening plan to ease social distancing restrictions. Twenty-one counties were approved for Phase 2, and 12 counties were approved for Phase 3.

Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, which limited public activities to curb the spread of coronavirus, was put into place in March. The social distancing limits affected how many businesses operated, causing many to close.

On May 1, Inslee announced a four-phase "Safe Start Washington" plan, which begins to reopen businesses and activities in a phased manner.

The state amended that plan after half the counties in the state asked to proceed to Phase 2. The governor announced on May 29 that openings would be determined county-by-county.

Check the following list to see what counties are in which phases.

Phase 1

Phase 1 allows some construction, fishing, hunting, and park access, as well as retail curbside pickup, auto sales, and car washes with social distancing restrictions.

Benton

Franklin

Yakima

Modified Phase 1

In King County, modified Phase 1 allows outdoor restaurant seating at 50% capacity and indoor seating at 25% capacity with tables 6 feet apart, retail at 15% capacity, personal services like salons and barbers at 25% capacity, professional services like accountants and insurance agents at 25% capacity and all construction.

Chelan and Douglas have also moved into modified Phase 1.

Chelan

Douglas

King

Please click here if the map does not load.

Phase 2

Phase 2 increases outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, allows small group gatherings of five people or less, opens barbershops and salons, opens restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

Adams

Clallam

Clark

Cowlitz

Grant

Island

Jefferson

Kitsap

Kittitas

Klickitat

Lewis

Mason

Okanogan

Pierce

San Juan

Skagit

Snohomish

Spokane

Thurston

Walla Walla

Whatcom

To be allowed to go into Phase 2, counties must have an average of less than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. The county must also demonstrate that they have adequate hospital bed capacity and PPE supplies, and that it has plans for testing, contact tracing and housing people in quarantine.

The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county government.

Phase 3

Group sizes could expand to 50 people or fewer. Non-essential travel could resume. Restaurants could increase capacity to 75% capacity and bars can open to 25%. Gyms, recreational facilities, like pools, and movie theaters could reopen at 50% capacity. Libraries, museums, and government buildings could also reopen.

Asotin

Columbia

Ferry

Garfield

Grays Harbor

Lincoln

Pacific

Pend Oreille

Skamania

Stevens

Wahkiakum

Whitman

Phase 4

Gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed with social distancing. Worksite staffing would be unrestricted, although workers should follow social distancing. Bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues can return to full capacity.