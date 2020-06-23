Gov. Inslee will visit Spokane on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 response

Gov. Inslee will meet with local leaders in government, health care and business to "discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic" in Spokane.

Editor's note: Above video is a report on Gov. Jay Inslee's recent visit to Yakima County

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is visiting Spokane on Thursday amid a marked increase in coronavirus cases throughout the area.

The governor will meet with local leaders in government, health care and business to "discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to an advisory from his office.

Inslee will begin by meeting with the Spokane Alliance at 12:30 p.m on Thursday. The meeting at Washington State University's Spokane campus will include a panel with frontline and essential workers.

His first meeting will be followed by those with hospital and medical system leaders, along with those in public health and local elected officials, before a media availability at 2:45 p.m.

Inslee's last visit to the area was in September 2019, when he toured the Katerra manufacturing plant in Spokane Valley. He also participated in a climate rally at the Spokane Tribal Gathering Place next to City Hall on the same day.

Health officials reported on Monday that community spread accounts for 40% of new coronavirus cases in Spokane County. When asked if the governor is concerned about this, spokesperson Tara Lee said on Tuesday, "Yes, he's concerned about spread all over the state."

Inslee's visit to Spokane comes after one to Yakima County last week. During a press conference there, he called Yakima County the "epicenter" of coronavirus in the state.

More recently, Inslee announced an order on Tuesday requiring people to wear face coverings in most public settings beginning Friday, June 26.

Questions surrounding coronavirus restrictions received renewed attention on Friday, too, when Inslee tweeted, "But know this - I will not hesitate to freeze, or even move counties backward if needed. Help prevent that. Wear a mask."

A spokesperson for state Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, said a freeze or move backward in reopening is a possibility for any jurisdiction in the state if there is significant increase in community spread, no or minimal access to COVID-19 testing or inadequate PPE supplies, among other factors.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz and other officials, including leaders with Providence Health Care, say they do not support a move into Phase 3 amid the uptick in cases.