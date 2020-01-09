Washington National Guard heads to Pullman to help with COVID-19 testing at WSU

The National Guard team of 25 is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was most recently helping with testing in Yakima.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A team from the Washington National Guard is headed to Pullman to assist in coronavirus testing, according to the Whitman County Director of Public Health Troy Henderson.

The team of 25 is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was most recently helping with testing in Yakima, Henderson said. They are headed to Pullman at the request of Washington State University, according to Henderson.

Henderson said the team should arrive on Wednesday and should begin testing by Tuesday, Sept. 8.

A mobile care unit operated by Range Health, a nonprofit academic healthcare network, will also arrive Sept. 2, according to the university.

The William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit will provide COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, university leader said. It will set up in the Greek Row area alongside the President’s House at 755 NE Campus St. WSU officials said the unit will be able to accommodate up to 80 patients per day.

Testing is also available at Pullman Regional Hospital. According to the PRH website, testing costs $100 with a doctor's order, or a minimum of $225 to be charged to insurance without an order.

Testing at PRH takes place seven days a week for those with a doctor's order from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those without an order, testing is available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The PRH testing site is located at the back of the hospital near the Emergency Department entrance.

Palouse Medical is also offering testing. Testing costs are billed to insurance, and those without insurance can get a free test paid for by a grant issued to the clinic.

The Palouse Medical testing site is open at the following times:

Monday: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday - Friday: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic asks that those who are established patients to ask their primary care provider to order a test for them, and those who aren't established patients will need to have their symptoms assessed by the clinic's ReadyCare department before a test will be ordered.

Adjusted for population size, Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation, according to a New York Times data dashboard.

Based on numbers from the last two weeks, Pullman has 5.9 new cases of coronavirus per every 1,000 residents, according to the dashboard.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Whitman County Health Department reported 50 new positive cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 559 cases. The new cases included 18 females and eight males between the ages of 0-19, and eight women and 15 men between the ages of 20-39. All are stable and self-isolating, according to the health department.

Whitman County's percentage of positive tests sits at 22% for tests processed between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, according to the Whitman County Public Health Website.