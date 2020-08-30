Pullman has 5th fastest growing coronavirus outbreak in the nation per population size, according to the New York Times

Adjusted for population size, Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation, according to a New York Times data dashboard.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Adjusted for population size, Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation, according to a New York Times data dashboard.

The ranking means Pullman has the fifth greatest number of new cases in comparison to how many people live in the area, according to the data dashboard. Based on numbers from the last two weeks, Pullman has five new cases of coronavirus per every 1,000 residents, according to the dashboard.

On Sunday, the Whitman County health department reported 63 new positive cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 485 cases. The new cases included 16 females and 8 males between the ages of 0-19, and 23 females and 16 males between the ages of 20-39. All are stable and self-isolating, according to the health department.

Whitman County's percentage of positive tests currently sits at 22% for tests processed between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, according to the Whitman County Public Health Website.

Whitman County is currently in the 'red zone' for the current risk of spread based on the 7-day case average. The red zone means community spread is greater than 2 new cases a day, and there are one or more uncontrolled congregate outbreaks, according to the website.

Many of Pullman's new coronavirus cases have occurred since WSU students began moving back to the area, regardless of the university urging students to stay home amid rising coronavirus cases in Whitman county.

The university has been dealing with an outbreak on WSU's Greek Row area, however health officials are also saying many gatherings are being held off-campus in private homes.

Pullman's police chief recently announced the department would start fining hosts of large gatherings in the city. Current state regulations mandate that gatherings in Whitman County can't surpass 10 people.