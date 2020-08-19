Pullman Police Department: violating a facemask or social distancing order punishable by a $5k fine

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department outlined the consequences of violating face mask, social distancing, and other health guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
"Violations of the Governor’s proclamations not only put the violator’s health at risk but the health of our entire community. We implore everyone to abide by Governor Inslee’s declarations," the release reads. "It is the right thing to do for you; it is the right thing to do for your community. We are in this together, and Pullman Police officers are here to help in keeping our community members safe and healthy."
Violating social distancing, mask, or public gathering guidelines are all punishable with fines or jail time. The specific consequences are outlined as follows:
- Individuals violating a proclamation requirement, like a face mask or social distancing guideline, could be charged with a gross misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $5,000 and/or a year in jail.
- Individuals violating an order issued by the State Board of Health or by a local health official can be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $100 and/or 90 days in jail.
- Anyone allowing a party or gathering with attendees not in compliance with facemaks or social distancing requirements or gatherings of more than 10 people will be charged with a class 2 civil infraction punishable by a $250 fine which will raise to $350 for following infractions.
- Anyone failing to leave or disperse a party or gathering can be charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by a $100 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
Violations involving WSU students will be reported to the WSU center for Community Standards. WSU may also take action in addition to any civil or criminal proceedings, the release reads.
Business violations are not handled by the police department. To report a business that isn't following the proclamation, report them to state regulators here.