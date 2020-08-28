Pullman police chief says department will start fining hosts of large gatherings

Current state regulations mandate that gatherings in Whitman County can't surpass 10 people.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman is taking another step in trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Pullman is the biggest city in Whitman County, and Pullman Chief of Police Greg Jenkins said the department will be citing people who do not abide with current guidelines by having parties or gatherings of more than 10 people.

Currently, the county is in Phase 3, but with the recent Safe Start Plan changes made by Governor Jay Inslee, gatherings cannot have more than 10 people.

Jenkins said, if there is a gathering of 10 people or more, the party host will be fined $250, with a second violation resulting in a fine of $350. After that, if someone continues to violate the rule, a civil infraction will turn to a misdemeanor.

Jenkins said that he believes the city of Pullman will have 100 percent compliance, and he hopes no one will get cited. At this time, Jenkins added, he and his department are working closely with the Whitman County Health DIstrict to make decisions on what to do next.

"We're doing what we believe is necessary to help keep the community safe," Jenkins said. "We currently have a local city ordinance, called a nuisance party ordinance."