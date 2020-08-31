8 tickets issued in Pullman for COVID-19 mandate violations, police chief says

Only people hosting parties were ticketed and given a $250 fine, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police ticketed eight people since Thursday, Aug. 27 for violating the COVID-19 mandates in place.

According to Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins, one ticket was issued on Thursday, three were issued on both Friday and Saturday and another was given on Sunday.

Everyone who was ticketed was college-aged apart from one woman in her 50s, Jenkins said. Only people hosting parties were ticketed and given a $250 fine.

Pullman is the biggest city in Whitman County. Jenkins announced on Tuesday the department would be citing people who do not abide with current guidelines by having parties or gatherings of more than 10 people.

Jenkins said, if there is a gathering of 10 people or more, the party host will be fined $250, with a second violation resulting in a fine of $350. After that, if someone continues to violate the rule, a civil infraction will turn to a misdemeanor.

Adjusted for population size, Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation, according to a New York Times data dashboard.

The ranking means Pullman has the fifth greatest number of new cases in comparison to how many people live in the area, according to the data dashboard. Based on numbers from the last two weeks, Pullman has five new cases of coronavirus per every 1,000 residents, according to the dashboard.