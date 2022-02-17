Timeline to end Washington mask mandate expected today

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to update the state’s indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases decline. Watch live on KREM and KREM.com at 2 p.m.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — With Covid-19 cases declining in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee will announce changes this afternoon about “transitioning to the next phase of Washington state’s COVID-19 response.”

Inslee scheduled a press conference for today at 2 p.m. where he is expected to address the state’s indoor mask mandate. KREM 2 will carry the Governor’s announcement live on TV, KREM.com, and the KREM 2 mobile app.

So far, Inslee has not set a date for when the indoor mask mandate will lift, but said last week the "day is coming.” The announcement comes as the spike in COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant is on a downward trend. Cases in Washington are dropping quickly, a trend that is expected to continue.

The Governor’s office said that Inslee will be joined by Umair Shah and Lacy Fehrenbach from the Washington State Department of Health, as well as State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, who is expected to provide more guidance on masking in schools.

States with indoor mask mandates

Washington is currently one of just five states with an indoor mask mandate still in place. The other states with mandates include Oregon, Hawaii, Illinois, and New Mexico.

Oregon announced its indoor mask requirements would lift by March 31 at the latest. Another state, California, lifted its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Wednesday. Unvaccinated people in California must still wear masks and some counties have kept masking rules in place.

A statewide indoor mask mandate has been in place in Washington since Aug. 23, 2021. An outdoor mask mandate was added in September for events with 500 or more people.

► GET THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Get updates on Washington state news in your email with the 'KREM 2 News 2 Know' newsletter. Sign up at www.krem.com/email

Washington schools defy mask mandate

This week, at least two school districts in Washington voted to make masks optional for students and staff in defiance of the state’s mask mandate. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has warned schools that they could lose state funding if they don’t follow the law.

The warning from Reykdal came after he sent a letter himself to Gov. Inslee last week asking him to remove the mask mandate in schools.

In that letter to the Governor, Reykdal said with high immunity rates and rapid testing available, now is the time to address masking in schools.

Dozens of other districts in eastern Washington sent a letter to Gov. Inslee asking the state to end the mask mandate for schools and move contract tracing responsibilities away from school districts.

Outdoor mask mandate ending

Inslee already announced that outdoor masking requirements will end on Feb. 18. That rule required masks to be worn at large outdoor events.

The state will also remove the requirement that hospitals postpone non-elective surgery on Feb. 18 and end hospital assignments for National Guard members.

Hospital visitor policies

As COVID-19 cases begin to trend downward in Spokane County, Providence Health Care announced that they will be updating their visiting policy for Providence Ministries in Spokane and Stevens counties. According to Providence, as of Thursday, Feb. 17:

All non-COVID adult inpatients in hospitals and medical centers may have one visitor per day.

Adult outpatients who have appointments at the hospital or clinic may have one support person.

All non-COVID laboring inpatients may have one support person and one visitor during labor and birth process.