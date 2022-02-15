Some Washington school boards vote to lift local mask requirements

Kettle Falls and Richland school district boards have voted to make masking in schools optional, despite violating state mask mandates.

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — After a school board vote Monday evening, on Tuesday morning, students and staff in the Kettle Falls School District were able to come to class without wearing a mask.

The school board voted 3-0, with 2 members abstaining. The majority vote meant that for the first time this school year, students and staff would have the option of wearing a mask.

But the decision doesn't come without legal consequences.

The decision violates state mandates that require masking for all K-12 students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Tuesday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal served Kettle Falls superintendent Michael Olsen a warning that if the district doesn't comply within 20 days, the state will begin to withhold apportionment funding.

Superintendent Olsen said the warning was "expected," and the district is prepared to support itself for several weeks if funding should be withheld.

"Financially, Kettle Falls School District has done a good job of maintaining a healthy cash reserve that would allow us to keep our doors open if apportionment was withheld for four to six weeks," Olsen said.

Olsen said monthly apportionments can range between $1 to $1.1 million.

Those funds will be withheld, starting March 7, 2022, unless the district reverses its decision or Gov. Jay Inslee lifts indoor mask mandates.

Reykdal's letter to Superintendent Olsen also reminded Kettle Falls that wearing masks has prevented additional COVID-related tragedies in their county.

“You are aware that Stevens County has had over 8,000 COVID cases, 500+ hospitalizations, and tragically 120+ deaths since the start of the pandemic," Reykdal's letter said. "Stevens County remains the county with the lowest community vaccination rate in the state of Washington. I am confident that without masking in schools and in our communities, especially before vaccines were widely available, the loss of life in your county would have been much worse.”

Olsen said he supports his board, community, and staff and the board's decision addresses community needs surrounding mental health and social interaction for students.

Some Kettle Falls parents organized a "celebration rally" to thank the school board for its decision.

Olsen said he has received positive feedback from students and families.