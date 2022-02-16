Providence Health Care announces visitor policy changes

Visitors who meet Providence's safety criteria will continue to be screened, must wear a mask and follow other safety protocols.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As COVID-19 cases begin to trend downward in Spokane County, Providence Health Care announced that they will be updating their visiting policy for Providence Ministries in Spokane and Stevens counties.

According to Providence, as of Thursday, Feb. 17:

All non-COVID adult inpatients in hospitals and medical centers may have one visitor per day.

Adult outpatients who have appointments at the hospital or clinic may have one support person.

All non-COVID laboring inpatients may have one support person and one visitor during labor and birth process.

Providence also wanted to remind its visitors that patients may have only two adult visitors in the hospital or clinic.

Visitors who meet Providence's safety criteria will continue to be screened, must wear a mask and follow other safety protocols.

Even if the Washington state indoor mask mandate is lifted, visitors will be required to wear a mask. Health care facilities are an exception to this rule, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to recommend that masks be worn in health care settings to protect patients and caregivers.