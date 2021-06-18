Where you can get a free joint with your coronavirus vaccine in Spokane

Two dispensaries in Spokane are now participating in Washington's vaccine incentive. Here's when and where you can get your joint for a jab.

Last week, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LBC) announced cannabis retailers can temporarily offer incentives for coronavirus vaccines.

The program will run until July 12, and anyone over the age of 21 is eligible to participate.

Unlike breweries and bars that are running similar promotions, pot shops have to organize their own pop-up clinics and find qualified people to actually come administer the shots before anybody gets their free weed.

After some confusion as to how dispensaries should go about obtaining and distributing vaccines, retailers across Washington are now finding ways to participate in the incentive.

Two retailers in Spokane are participating. Here's where you can get your Joints for Jabs.

Cannabis & Glass

Cannabis & Glass is the latest Spokane dispensary to announce they're hosting vaccine clinics. In an email to KREM, an employee said the clinics will be at each of their three locations in town.

They will give one free joint to any one 21 years old or over who get the Moderna vaccine at their clinic.

"Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated before the 4th of July weekend as possible and give back to the community," they said.

Here are the locations and times for their upcoming clinics:

605 E Francis Ave, Spokane, WA 99208

Thursday, June 24 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM

9403 E Trent Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

Thursday, June 24 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM



25101 E Appleway Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Friday, June 25 from 1:00PM to 7:00PM

Apex Cannabis

Apex Cannabis was the first dispensary in Spokane to announce they were hosting vaccine clinics. They scheduled two clinics and participants get a free joint after getting their jab.

Apex is also offering 25 percent off purchases to those will register in advance and 15 percent off to those who walk in. The first clinic was on Thursday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Apex told KREM 2 14 people pre-registered and an additional 15 walk-ins showed up for their clinic on Thursday. They are hosting their second clinic on Friday, June 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Apex said 28 people had already preregistered for the Friday clinic. They added that Friday is the highest volume day of the week for retail cannabis.

Apex will host two additional vaccine clinics the week of the 24th. They will both run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25.

You can register here.

Apex Cannabis is located at 1325 North Division St, suite 104. They are offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.