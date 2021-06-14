Joints for Jabs: Spokane cannabis retailer offers vaccine clinic starting Thursday

Apex Cannabis is offering a discount for those who get vaccinated at their vaccination clinic on Thursday and Friday.

Apex will offer a free joint to those who get their vaccine at their clinic. They will also offer 25 percent off their purchase to those will register in advance and 15 percent off to those who walk in.

They will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination clinic will start on Thursday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be another clinic on Friday, June 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This incentive comes after the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LBC) announced they will temporarily allow cannabis retailers to offer incentives for vaccinations on June 7.

However, there has been some confusion around the promotion.

Unlike breweries and bars that are running similar promotions, pot shops have to organize their own pop-up clinics and find qualified people to actually come administer the shots before anybody gets their free weed.

You only need to show proof of vaccination to get a free beer.

The state Liquor and Cannabis Board says customers are required to actually get the shot at the pot shop to discourage them from "…traveling from store to store to get a free joint."

A Liquor and Cannabis Board spokesperson added, "Our goal is vaccinations, not consumption."

The Joints for Jabs program will run until July 12, and anyone over the age of 21 is eligible to participate. The hope is that these types of incentives will get vaccinations high enough to reach Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of 70 percent, and fully reopen the state by the end of June.