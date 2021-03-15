Washington restaurant, hospitality workers left out of next vaccine group want that to change

The restaurant and hospitality employees want to be included alongside of grocery store and agriculture workers, among others, who can soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Capacity for indoor dining and entertainment venues will expand when Washington state enters into Phase 3 of reopening on March 22, but many workers in those industries are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines.

In a petition, more than 3,500 restaurant and hospitality workers in Washington state are asking Gov. Jay Inslee to include them in the next phase of vaccine distribution alongside other essential workers. The petition was organized by the Seattle Restaurant Alliance and the Washington Hospitality Association.

Beginning March 17, anyone in Tier 2 of Phase 1B in Washington state can get a coronavirus vaccine. That group includes critical workers in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, schools and child care, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

The announcement came as Inslee outlined which businesses could expand capacity in Phase 3. It allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces, including restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters and other businesses.

Representatives for Courtyard by Marriot and DoubleTree by Hilton and various restaurants in Spokane County, including Bene's, Heritage Bar & Kitchen, Latah Bistro and 24 Taps, have signed the petition to Inslee.

KREM reached out to Tara Lee, a spokesperson for Inslee's office, in response to the petition. She said the state is "sticking with the current vaccine prioritization right now, but as more vaccine arrives in the state we will look at other requests."

The Washington Hospitality Association also shared a statistic that says 40% of hospitality workers in the state are Black, Indigenous and people of color. These communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 since the pandemic began.