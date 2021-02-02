Spokane VA hospital outlines efforts to vaccinate veterans against COVID-19

Staff from the Department of Veterans Affairs are calling veterans based on CDC guidelines that prioritize them by age groups and high-risk health conditions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane is outlining its efforts to vaccinate veterans against COVID-19.

Staff from the Department of Veterans Affairs are calling veterans based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that prioritize them by age groups and high-risk underlying health conditions. At this time, there is no walk-in clinic at Mann-Grandstaff for vaccinations, spokesperson Bret Bowers said.

More than 28,000 veterans are enrolled with Mann-Grandstaff and its clinics, Bowers said.

Each veteran will be scheduled for their first and second appointments 28 days apart, Bowers said. They should allow 30 minutes for the appointment to include vaccination, documentation and the observation period to check for any side effects.

The medical center has also created a vaccine information hotline at 509-434-7979 to update callers on which categories and age group of veterans are being scheduled for vaccinations. The hotline is listen-only and updated weekly.

Veterans who arrive at the medical center will still go through the drive-thru screening process before being directed to their appointment or the Urgent Care Center. Masks are mandatory and social distancing protocols remain in effect on the premises.