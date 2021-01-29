Where North Idaho residents 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 1

Kootenai Health plans to release about 1,000 appointments every week to Kootenai County residents who are 65 or older.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — North Idaho is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people who are 65 years of age or older.

Vaccinations for those ages 65 and older are expected to begin on Monday, Feb.1 throughout the state of Idaho, according to the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Panhandle Health District will receive 2,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week and the amount will increase to 3,800 doses for the following weeks, spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said in a press release on Friday. Doses will be evenly distributed to each county in North Idaho based on population.

Kootenai Health will assist PHD in its community vaccination efforts beginning Monday, Feb. 1, spokesperson Andrea Nagel said. Each week, Kootenai Health will release about 1,000 appointments to Kootenai County residents over the age of 65 depending on supply.

All appointments for the week of Feb. 1 are now full and they will be released every Wednesday at 4 p.m. to ensure quantity for the following week, Nagel said.

Vaccination is by appointment only and patients should bring proof of age and residency, according to the Kootenai Health website. Walk-ups are not eligible to receive the vaccine and Kootenai Health is not maintaining a waitlist. Rescheduling is also unavailable at this time.

Those who are interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment can visit the Kootenai Health website and click the link to register.

PHD also provided a list of other enrolled vaccine providers in North Idaho and registration for those ages 65 and older will begin in February. The providers include:

Panhandle Health District for Kootenai, Benewah and Shoshone counties: Call 877-415-5225 to schedule an appointment.

Northwest Specialty Hospital for Kootenai County: Register online.

Heritage Health for Kootenai and Shoshone Counties: Register online.

Bonner General Health for Bonner County: Register online.

Kanisku Health Services for Bonner and Boundary counties: Register online.

Medicine Man Pharmacy for Boundary County: Register online.

PHD is currently scheduling vaccinations for Phases 1a and 1b of Idaho's vaccine distribution plan.

Group 2 vaccinations for first responders, pre-k through 12th-grade school teachers and staff, child care staff and correction and detention facility staff began on Jan. 12, 2021. Vaccinations for Idahoans ages 65 and older are slated to begin in February, followed by homeless shelter residents, food and agriculture workers, Idaho National Guard, and manufacturing, public transit and U.S. Postal Service workers from late February to early March, according to the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Among the counties that PHD serves, including Kootenai, Bonner, Benewah, Boundary, and Shoshone, 11,588 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far to those who are in the first phases of the vaccine rollout.