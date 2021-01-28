Don't cross state lines for COVID-19 vaccine, Washington health leaders say

Health officials said anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine at one of four mass vaccination clinics, including the one in Spokane, must live or work in Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington health leaders are cracking down on people who are trying to cross state lines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as the Spokane Arena opened as a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday morning. The clinic is a partnership between CHAS, the Washington National Guard and the Spokane Regional Health District, with guidance provided by the DOH.

KREM 2 spoke with at least one person from Post Falls who showed up to the Spokane Arena clinic on Wednesday. The man said he provided his Idaho zip code online before going to the clinic, adding that CHAS told him several weeks ago that he could get vaccinated in Spokane since he is a patient of theirs.

The Washington State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the state's four mass vaccination sites, including the one in Spokane, must live or work in Washington.

People who register for vaccines at these four sites may be asked to provide one of the following:

driver's license or work/school ID,

letter with your address,

utility bill,

statement/letter with a Washington state address, or

voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, health care provider, school, or other registered organization or agency, etc. that the person lives or works in Washington state.

Kelley Charvet, a spokesperson for CHAS Health, previously told KREM on Wednesday that workers at the mass vaccine clinic were asking people to show their IDs at check-in. She said during a media briefing, though, that qualified individuals who registered for an appointment but do not have a Washington state ID would not be turned away from the site.

Charvet did tell KREM that "people need to get vaccinated in the state where they live and work."

"The federal government allocates vaccine doses to states based on population size, and right now, there is not enough vaccine for everyone who needs one. We only have vaccine for those living or working in Washington," she wrote in part. "We are relying on the honor system to get us through these phases in an equitable way, and that means trusting that people will not cross state lines into Washington for the purpose of getting vaccinated."