This is Gov. Little's first press conference since he blasted Republican state legislators' efforts to curb the executive's power during an emergency last week.

BOISE, Idaho — Almost a week after blasting the state legislature during an emergency address, Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. MT Thursday about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the Gem State.

According to the Governor's Press Secretary, the meeting will be about 30 minutes long and will be broadcasted online. KTVB will live stream the press conference in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

The Republican governor will speak about the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Little's announcement did not provide further details about the contents of the press conference.

Gov. Little's last press conference was on Jan. 22 during a statewide emergency address when he lashed out at his own party in the state legislature for their efforts to limit his ability to make emergency declarations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said would put the lives of Idahoans at risk.

"The seriousness of this situation demands that I speak up. I believe in my heart that what the Idaho Legislature is doing is harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho," Little said. "I urge my partners in the Legislature to stop the political games and do what is right for the people of Idaho. Abandon the myth that emergency declaration somehow shuts down Idaho."

The Idaho legislature currently has multiple bills in the works that would curb the governor's power during a state of emergency. One such bill would actually call to an end of the state's state of emergency, which would cut the state off from millions of dollars in emergency aid for states.

"I am asking for your help. Please join me, contact your state legislators and tell them not to take away one of our strongest tools to end this pandemic and get back to normal. Tell them Idahoans lives and livelihoods depend on it," Little said.