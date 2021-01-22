Gov. Little blasts Idaho Legislature over efforts to limit emergency declaration power

"I believe in my heart that what the Idaho Legislature is doing is harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho," Little said.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little lashed out at the Idaho Legislature Friday saying their efforts to limit his ability to make emergency declarations during the COVID-19 pandemic will put more Idahoans at risk of getting the virus.

Several bills are making their way through the statehouse that would curb the executive branch's authority in times of emergency.

One bill before the Idaho Senate would end the current state of emergency.

"Let me be clear, undeniable, COVID-19 is an emergency, Hundreds of Idahoans have died and many more have been horribly sick," Little said. "Many Idahoans still face the same terrible risk. The COVID-19 emergency declaration was requested by Idaho communities and is critical for Idaho to receive federal assistance."

Little says Idaho stands to lose tens of millions of dollars in federal emergency money that would be used to assist in the fight against the virus.

"The seriousness of this situation demands that I speak up. I believe in my heart that what the Idaho Legislature is doing is harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho," Little said. "I urge my partners in the Legislature to stop the political gains and do what is right for the people of Idaho. Abandon the myth that emergency declaration somehow shuts down Idaho."

These legislative efforts also come as the governor has authorized more Idaho National Guard soldiers to help with state's response to increase vaccine distribution. Major General Michael J. Garshak is the Command General of the Idaho National Guard. He echoed the importance of the governor's emergency declaration at Friday's press conference.

"Just as the Guard begins distributing and administering the vaccine, it is not the time to stand down," Garshak said. "Canceling Idaho's emergency declaration would do just that."

He said that in order for Idaho to respond to domestic national emergencies beyond 72 hours, a formal disaster declaration is required by law. And it is also necessary to receive state and federal disaster response money.

At the end of his press conference, the governor reached out to Idahoans with a final plea.

"I am asking for your help. Please join me, contact your state legislators and tell them not to take away one of our strongest tools to end this pandemic and get back to normal. Tell them Idahoans lives and livelihoods depend on it," Little said.

House Republicans issued this statement Friday afternoon in response to the governor's comments:



Members of the House Republican Caucus will continue to work to address the concerns of the Idaho families whom they represent. The inflammatory comments from the Governor's office do nothing but complicate the process. The life-altering concerns revolving around the COVID-19 emergency continue to be in the front of our minds. Our members are working on various forms of legislation to help the state on its road to the recovery that Idahoans have been demanding for months and we call on the Governor to work with us in this process.

This comes just as the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee created by the governor met again today.

The committee voted to clarify who is included in priority subgroups as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the state. Beginning in February, Idahoans 65 and older will be able to sign up to get vaccinated.

