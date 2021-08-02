Panhandle Health will now offer online COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling

Panhandle Health expects to release approximately 650 appointments for vaccine clinics in Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah counties every week.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Panhandle Health District in North Idaho is now offering a way for people to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments online after only offering the option to do so via phone.

The health district initially told residents to call the COVID-19 assistance hotline at 877-415-5225 to schedule a vaccine appointment. That number is still available for people without internet access or those who have trouble navigating the online scheduling system.

Those who are looking to schedule an appointment at a vaccine clinic can now visit the PHD website and click the link to schedule one at a nearby clinic.

Based on current supply, PHD expects to release approximately 650 appointments for clinics in Kootenai, Shoshone and Benewah counties every week, spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said. Appointments for Boundary and Bonner County clinics are scheduled by enrolled providers in those areas.

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine at one of the clinics and they will be released every Wednesday at 9 a.m. The health district is asking those to prepare for their appointment by doing the following:

First, confirm that you are eligible to receive the vaccine based on Idaho’s vaccine phases.

When you arrive, bring a driver's license and/or proof of employment for PHD to verify eligibility.

The health district's vaccination clinics are in addition to multiple enrolled vaccine provider clinics happening throughout North Idaho.

The vaccine clinics are currently available to those in Phase 1a and the top priority groups in Phase 1b of Idaho's vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 1a includes:

Hospital staff essential for care of COVID-19 patients

Long-term care facility residents and staff (vaccine administration provided through the Pharmacy Partnership Program)

Outpatient & Inpatient clinic/medical staff who are unable to telework

Home healthcare providers

Emergency Medical Services

Dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants

Pharmacists, pharmacy techs, and pharmacy aides

Emergency management response workers

Coroners

First Responders

School Nurses

Phase 1b includes: