Thousands gather at Riverfront Park to protest vaccines, mask mandates

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of thousands gathered at Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane Saturday for a 'Medical Freedom' rally.

The group started at the park to listen to speakers, then began to march down Howard St. Matt Shea, Dr. Ryan Cole, Leslie Manookian and Jenny Graham are featured speakers at the event.

The Spokane Police Dept. estimates about 4,000 people are out here right now. Honestly, it looks like more.



The Spokane Police Dept. estimates about 4,000 people are out here right now. Honestly, it looks like more.

They are marching down Howard.

Matt Shea's speech was about freedom. He says getting fired from your job is good, because you are standing up for your “rights.”

Other speakers at the event advocated for ceasing all doctor visits, told the crowd that they and their children will be raped and murdered soon if this continues and shared many comparisons to Nazis.

So far, the rally speakers have:



- Advocated to stop going to all doctors



- Told the crowd that they and their children will be raped and murdered soon



- Advocated to stop going to all doctors

- Told the crowd that they and their children will be raped and murdered soon

- Shared lots of Nazi comparisons

As of 12:30 p.m., the Spokane Police Department estimated the crowd to be roughly 4,000 people.

Officials have also blocked off lots of traffic due to the rally. First St., Post St., Riverside Ave. and Howard St. are all currently blocked off. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Here is a map of the closures:

There is a ton of traffic blocked off.



First, Post, Riverside, and Howard are all closed currently.

Earlier this week, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Getz held a press conference about current COVID-19 trends.

"I feel like our healthcare year should be like dog years, like one year equal seven. That's what this is felt like. It's it's really similar to that Groundhog Day movie with Bill Murray, where every day is the same," Getz said." Except every day is kind of a horrible day, and I think that's how people in healthcare are feeling right now."

Providence Communication Manager Ariana Lake said at Sacred Heart Medical Center, they are using their post-operative area to treat patients who need intensive care unit (ICU) level care after having major surgery.