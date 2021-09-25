Spokane County reports 333 new COVID-19 cases, 882 total deaths since the pandemic began

The Spokane Health Department and Idaho Government release new COVID-19 numbers

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported 333 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its daily report on Friday.

This comes after cases and hospitalizations have risen and hospitals have been stressed and overcrowded.

The latest cases bring the Spokane County’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 64,663 and Spokane County’s death toll is 832.

The numbers in Northern Idaho shows a similar spike in cases as the pandemic continues. The total amount reported statewide is 1,104 active cases reported by the Idaho Government.

The latest cases bring Idaho state’s total number of recorded infections since May of this year is 52,106 and Idaho’s death toll is 514.

Cases and deaths

The cases reported on Friday were found in the following counties:

Washington counties:

Asotin (15), Columbia (2), Ferry (216), Garfield (2), Grant (64), Lewis (5), Lincoln (10), Okanogan (35), Spokane (333), Whitman (22).

Idaho counties:

Benewah (12), Bonner (25), Kootenai (492), Latah (27), Nez Perce (21)

The total number of deaths reported as of Friday were found in the following counties:

Washington counties:

Asotin (41), Columbia (6), Ferry (11), Garfield (7), Grant (119), Lewis (116), Lincoln (16), Okanogan (54), Spokane (882), Whitman (57).

Idaho counties:

Benewah (15), Bonner (62), Kootenai (303), Latah (24), Nez Perce (81)

Hospitalizations

There were 3,597 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane County since the beginning of the pandemic and there are 4 new patients as of Friday, which has added to the case rate of 748.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Friday, 265,287 people have had at both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane County.