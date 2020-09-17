These Inland Northwest schools have reported COVID-19 cases

Deer Park Middle School, Skyway Elementary School and Bonners Ferry High School have reported coronavirus cases.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several schools in the Inland Northwest have reported coronavirus cases after reopening their buildings for in-person classes.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools began its hybrid model on Monday, Sept. 14. An elementary school within the district announced on Wednesday that one individual has tested positive for coronavirus.

Spokane Public Schools is offering online classes only but some districts in the county, including Mead and Deer Park, are reopening with some form of in-person instruction.

Here is a list of the Inland Northwest schools that have reported coronavirus cases so far.

Deer Park Middle School

A seventh-grade student at Deer Park Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms over the weekend.

The student contracted the virus outside of the school system, Deer Park School District Superintendent Travis Hanson said in an email on Thursday, Sept. 17.

All quarantine precautions and cleaning regimens have been followed, and the school will remain open, reads a message posted on its website.

A letter sent to families in conjunction with the Spokane Regional Health District says that anyone identified as a close contact will receive a separate letter detailing necessary steps.

Unless families are notified that their child was a close contact in the same classroom as the case in a separate letter, the “exposure risk for COVID-19 at their school is low” and the district does not recommend testing, according to the letter.

Lakeland Junior High School

In a letter sent to families and staff on Wednesday, Sept. 16, Lakeland Junior High School announced that a student and/or staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Those identified as close contacts will be contacted by the school nurse or Panhandle Health District, according to the letter.

The person who tested positive will not be able to return to school until after their contagious period has passed in line with guidance from Panhandle Health District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KREM has reached out to the Lakeland Joint School District for a statement.

Skyway Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene

One person has tested positive at Skyway Elementary School, leading to 24 people being asked to quarantine.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 16 that the individual had close contact with 13 students and 11 members of the staff who were asked to quarantine. The district didn't clarify if the positive test was a student or staff member.

School administration is working with the Panhandle Health District to address the case and the district sent an email to inform families of the positive test.

The school will be open on Thursday due to all close contacts being quarantined and the building being cleaned, according to the district.

Bonners Ferry High School

Two students at Bonners Ferry High School have tested positive for coronavirus, the Boundary County School District said on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

According to the district, the second student tested positive on Monday for the coronavirus and hasn't had contact with staff or students for four days. The first student tested positive on Sunday and had not had contact with students or staff for two days.

The students have been asked to stay at home and self-isolate. The district also said it is conducting contact tracing for individuals who had close contact with the students.