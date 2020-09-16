Two students at Bonners Ferry High School test positive for coronavirus

The second student tested positive on Monday and hadn't had contact with staff or other students in four days.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Two students at Bonners Ferry High School have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Boundary County School District.

According to the district, the second student tested positive on Monday for the coronavirus and hasn't had contact with staff or students for four days. The first student tested positive on Sunday and hadn't had contact with students or staff for two days.

The students have been asked to stay at home and self-isolate, according to the district, which also added that it is working closely with the Panhandle Health District. BCSD also said it is conducting contact tracing for individuals who had close contact with the students.