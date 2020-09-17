Skyway Elementary in Coeur d'Alene reports coronavirus case, 24 people quaratined

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools didn't specify if the case was in a staff member or a student.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Skyway Elementary School in Coeur d'Alene has announced that one individual has tested positive for coronavirus, leading to 24 people being asked to quarantine.

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the individual had close contact with 13 students and 11 members of the staff who were asked to quarantine. The district didn't clarify if the positive test was a student or staff member.

School administration is working with the Panhandle Health District to address the case, and the district sent an email to inform families of the positive test.