Spokane Veterans Home employee tests positive for coronavirus

Since the start of the pandemic, 47 residents and 30 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Spokane Veterans Home.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs announced that a employee at the Spokane Veterans Home has tested positive for coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 30 staff members have tested positive at the facility. In total 47 residents have also tested positive, with the last case coming on October 3.

The WDVA said staff will continue to be tested twice-a-week as a precaution, and residents will be tested weekly.

The Spokane Veterans Home was previously inked to an outbreak. The first case connected to the veterans Home, an employee who returned to work before receiving a positive coronavirus test result, happened on March 31.