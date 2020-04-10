Spokane Veterans Home confirms new COVID-19 case

The Spokane Veterans Home said the resident is being treated and transferred to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center COVID-19 Unit.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday, the Spokane Veterans Home is reporting a new positive COVID-19 case at its facility, according to a press release. The resident have been transferred to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center COVID-19 Unit.

According to the release, the resident was proactively tested along with all other Veterans Home residents. This was the second round of proactive resident testing since Sept. 24.

Residents will be tested every three to seven days until fourteen days have passed since the last positive result. Staff will also continue to be tested each week the release says.

The VA home said all staff continue to wear procedure masks and eye protection at all times in the nursing care building. The veterans home have also notified all residents and staff who may have had close or direct contact.

In addition to the proactive testing, the Veterans Home says it will conduct enhanced surveillance, including four-hour symptom and temperature checks, for all residents for the next fourteen days.

According to the release, the facility says it is working closely with the Spokane Regional Health District and following guidance from Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the State Department of Health for every possible precaution.