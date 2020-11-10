Majority of COVID-19 deaths in Spokane County associated with long term care facilities

A report from the Washington State Department of Health shows that a majority of the coronavirus deaths in Spokane County are related to long term care facilities.

The data reflects how many people died from COVID-19 that they contracted by working, visiting or living in a long-term care facility.

According to the data which was compiled Oct. 5, there have been 114 deaths related to long term care facilities. In total, there have been 176 deaths from the coronavirus in Spokane County, meaning LTC related deaths represent just under 65% of all COVID-19 fatalities.

At least 12 long-term care facilities in Spokane County have experienced coronavirus outbreaks. An outbreak is classified as two or more cases at a facility according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Currently, Gardens University in Spokane Valley is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, but SRHD could not provide an exact number of cases. The outbreak "transpired very quickly," according to Spokane Regional Health District Spokesperson Kelli Hawkins.

Franklin Hills Health and Rehabilitation had the most cases of any long term care facility outbreak in Spokane County, reporting 76 cases. The next highest is Royal Park Health and Rehab, with 72. The third-highest is Sullivan Park Care Center with 55 cases.