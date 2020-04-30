Key Facts:

There are 355 coronavirus cases, and 21 deaths in Spokane County. There are 10 people currently hospitalized

There are 65 cases in North Idaho, 61 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County.

TOTAL: 801 deaths and 14,070 overall cases in Washington.

187,800 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.5% of those cases have been positive.

Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that Washington's stay at home order will last past it's original end date of May 4. He is expected to give an update on Friday.

Thursday, April 30

Cases surpass 3.2 million worldwide

There were more than 1,040,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 5:15 a.m. EDT Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is almost 61,000, while over 124,000 people have recovered. Beyond 6 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 3.2 million cases with 227,000 deaths and 970,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

