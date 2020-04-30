SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeless residents have set up an encampment in Browne's Addition's Coeur d'Alene Park after 110 homeless people were evicted from a nearby warming center on Thursday morning.

Interviews with shelter staff and Spokane city leaders show there was not a clear plan to safely transfer homeless people to new housing or keep them in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 22 people in Spokane County and more than 60,000 nationwide so far.

KREM reporters on scene say there are several tents set up in the city park and it is littered with trash. Neighbors reported that homeless residents are digging holes to serve as makeshift bathrooms, but KREM has not independently confirmed this.

Seasonal warming centers, operated by contractors, are closing Thursday because their contracts are up.

Former Spokane City Council President and mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart posted about the removal of homeless residents from the shelter on his Facebook page, writing, "100 people being removed from their temporary shelter right now. Putting them on the streets during a pandemic in our city. "

"This is criminal," he added.

Julie Garcia, the founder of Jewels Helping Hands, told KREM on Thursday that 110 people were forced to leave the Cannon Street Warming Center, which Jewels operates.

Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane, says Jewels Helping Hands violated its contract by evicting residents from the center before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. He said the Guardians Foundation, another contractor, is expected to reopen the Cannon Street center. Coddington did not say when the Guardians would take over.

Coddington also said homeless people can check into the downtown Spokane Library starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The city opened the library for homeless residents to accommodate for physical distancing among the region’s homeless population as part of the regional response to COVID-19.

Photos: Homeless camp set up in Spokane park following warming center eviction Homeless people set up tents a Coeur d'Alene Park in Spokane's Browne's Addition neighborhood after the Cannon Street Warming Center closed on April 30, 2020

Spokane City Council member Lori Kinnear told KREM that the removal of residents from the warming center violates Gov. Jay Inslee's ban on evictions during the pandemic.

Inslee recently extended the moratorium through June 4, 2020.

As in the original order issued in mid-March, the governor's new proclamation prevents landlords from evicting in all situations that fall within the Landlord-Tenant Act and prohibits law enforcement from assisting in evictions, but Thursday's proclamation extends beyond that as well.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee extends state eviction moratorium through June 4

KREM has reached out to Gov. Inslee's office for a statement.

Kinnear added that the cost to manage camping and get people off the streets is higher than that of keeping people in shelters. However, city council members cannot take action until they get funding and a plan that comes down from Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward's administration.

The Tenants Union of Washington is urging anyone living at the Cannon Street Warming Center to file a complaint with Attorney General Bob Ferguson about its closing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

RELATED: Downtown Spokane library could shelter homeless during COVID-19 outbreak