Key Facts:

There are 351 coronavirus cases, and 20 deaths in Spokane County. Twelve people are currently hospitalized

There are 65 cases in North Idaho, 61 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County.

TOTAL: 786 deaths and 13,842 overall cases in Washington.

182,515 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7.6% of those cases have been positive.

Fishing, golfing and some state land use can resume by May 5, Gov. Inslee announced Monday.

Wednesday, April 29:

Washington's stay-at-home orders could extend past May 4

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s chief of staff says Inslee could announce an extension of the state’s COVID-19-related stay-at-home order later this week.

Inslee in early April extended orders to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s more than 7 million residents home through May 4, saying social distancing measures needed to continue to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Inslee has since announced the easing of some restrictions. The Washington Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21 additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 786.

